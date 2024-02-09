The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, meets with the Managing Director Operations of the World Bank, Anna Bjerde, who visited the Commission Headquarters on February 8, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria.

While welcoming the World Bank Delegation, President Touray stressed that ECOWAS Management is committed to building stronger institutions and better management processes. Adding that “the Commission takes the ECOWAS-World Bank partnership seriously”.

The Managing Director Operations of the World Bank, Anna Bjerde, informed the President of the ECOWAS Commission that Africa is in front in the Bank’s areas of Support. She added that it is important for partners to remain engaged even when things are difficult.

They discussed other areas of cooperation. The World Bank is supporting ECOWAS Commission in the areas of food security, Energy, Statistics, and the WURI project, among others with about 93 million US Dollars.