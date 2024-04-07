H.E Dr Omar Alieu TOURAY, president of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission will attend the upcoming International Conference on the theme: “Freedom, Democracy, and Good Governance: A View from Cabo Verde.”

The conference is scheduled for April 8th and 9th, 2024, and will take place on the beautiful Sal Island in Cabo Verde.

The event aims to facilitate meaningful discussions, share innovative ideas, and encourage collaborative efforts among global leaders and stakeholders to strengthen democratic institutions and enhance governance.

A significant feature of the conference will be the introduction of the Sal Declaration, a manifesto emphasizing a collective commitment to democracy and proposing new paths for international cooperation and governance improvement.

ECOWAS’s participation in this conference underscores its vital role in promoting democracy and governance principles.