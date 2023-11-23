The President of the Republic, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan received the outgoing Ambassador for the Republic of Korea to Seychelles, H.E Ambassador Kang Seokhee for a farewell call at State House this morning. Ambassador Kang Seokhee was accredited to Seychelles on 29th November 2022 and up to now, he has served for 1 year.

The President thanked Ambassador Kang Seokhee and expressed his appreciation for his efforts to revitalize and strengthen the relationship between the two countries, throughout his tenure as the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Seychelles. He expressed hope that this renewed engagement between Seychelles and Korea is sustained and that it continues to expand the bilateral relations to new frontiers through his successor.

“I would like to commend and express my appreciation for your efforts and active role in enhancing bilateral relations between Seychelles and Korea in key domains. I wish you great success and all the very best in the years ahead,” said President Ramkalawan.

The meeting between the Head of State and Ambassador Kang Seokhee centered on key areas that the Ambassador himself focused on during his tenure in office, which included in fisheries and aquaculture. They also discussed possibilities for future cooperation in the field of Law enforcement with the Police, investment, trade, tourism, and air connectivity.

Also present for the farewell call at State House was the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave, Director General Bilateral Affairs Division, Department of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Lindy Ernesta, and Third Secretary Bilateral Affairs, Department of Foreign Affairs, Mr. James Carpin.