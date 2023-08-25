In Malawi's Thyolo district's Savala Village, a family huddles under a mango tree as they anxiously await their Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) shots. The family consists of a grandfather, grandmother, brother, daughter, and grandchildren, with the youngest just one year old. The family lives in fear of contracting cholera as cholera continues to spread in some parts of the country especially the Southern Region. Worse still, Cyclone Freddy destroyed their home, property, gardens including their toilet. Despite living less than 10 meters from the damaged toilet, they continued to use it as they were at a loss for alternatives. The family was delighted when the area's Health Surveillance Assistant (HSA) finally arrived to administer the OCV vaccinations. Before administering the shots, the HSA provided a health education session, explaining the importance and benefits of receiving the OCV vaccination.

The 90-year-old family patriarch, Mr Fidesias Dominico, was seated on an empty sack bag beneath the mango tree. Despite his age and high blood pressure, he resolved to receive his OCV vaccination in front of his supportive wife, daughter, and grandchildren. Everyone in the family had a reason to get the shot, including Estery Julias, Mr Fidesias' daughter, who had five grandchildren immunized that day. Mr Fidesias' brother, Fostino Jamari, expressed gratitude for the vaccination, saying, "we feel now we are protected from cholera."

With support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and The International Coordinating Group (ICG) the Malawian government rolled out OCV vaccines in five priority districts of Salima, Mangochi, Lilongwe, Thyolo, and Dedza. The program aimed to ensure that more than 90% of people aged one year and above in these districts received the vaccine. The District EPI Officer, Wasili Mathumula, encouraged community members to receive OCV jabs from the nearest health centres. He emphasized the need for good hygiene practices, even after taking OCV.

For this family in Savala Village, the OCV vaccination provided a glimmer of hope amidst a challenging time. They are grateful for the support from the government, WHO, and ICG for rolling out the OCV vaccines in the priority districts. The family can now live free of the constant fear of contracting cholera and restore some normalcy to their daily lives, including rebuilding their damaged toilet.