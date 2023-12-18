“Focusing on efficient and inclusive ways of managing the water, food and energy sectors boosts the economy and creates jobs, while also helping to protect Egypt from the adverse effects of climate change and making it more competitive globally,” said Stephane Guimbert, World Bank Country Director for Egypt, Yemen, and Djibouti. “NWFE is a trailblazing country platform that brings partners together, under the leadership of the government, to ensure our programs are more than the sum of the parts. The World Bank is committed to supporting Egypt’s ambitious and innovative climate endeavors, helping Egyptians to live healthier and more productive lives.”

The World Bank has supported NWFE from the outset through its research and projects. For example, the CCDR helped to guide the design of NWFE, laying out the kind of investments and policy actions needed to decrease the negative impacts of climate change and at the same time creating economic and developmental wins for Egyptians. The CCDR identifies opportunities to reduce climate action inefficiencies, manage risk, and strengthen the foundation for increased private-sector participation. In addition, it offers a set of policy options and investment opportunities that, if implemented within five years, can deliver short-term benefits in selected sectors and create momentum for important long-term benefits.

In the agri-food sector, the Bank’s Emergency Food Security and Resilience Support Project supported the emergency purchase of 1.15 million tonnes of wheat in the past December –January period. This wheat was intended for the national Bread Subsidy Program to ensure that poor and vulnerable households have uninterrupted access to bread, a key ingredient for Egyptians’ diets. In the medium- to long-term the project supports Egypt’s resilience to future food shocks. In this context, the project is financing construction of additional 750,000 metric tonnes capacity of wheat storage, supporting the National Program of Silos in nine locations – predominantly in Upper Egypt. These new and expanded silos are connected to rail, river and road transportation routes and will receive and store wheat produced domestically, including and predominantly from small and medium farmers. In addition to increasing the domestic supply of wheat, the project also supports farmers’ access to markets and value chains.

Climate considerations are also woven into the Bank’s Inclusive Housing Finance program by using energy-efficient and environmentally friendly building practices. This program aims to support ongoing efforts to make housing more affordable for low-income households in Egypt. The program has adopted the national Green Pyramid Rating System, for a pilot of 25,000 units, which ensures that all planning and construction processes are done in a way that causes minimal pollution and emissions, making the buildings “Green”. An additional 25,000 units will be built according to national and international green standards (including IFC’s EDGE). According to research conducted by the National Building and Housing Research Center in Egypt, green buildings can reduce energy consumption by 24 to 50 percent.