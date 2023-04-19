The new High Commissioner of the Republic of Zambia to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mrs. Joyce Kapampa Kasosa, presented her credentials to President Wavel Ramkalawan yesterday morning during an accreditation ceremony held at State House.

President Ramkalawan welcomed the High commissioner and congratulated her on being accredited to Seychelles. He also wished her success during her tenure and expressed hope that through her accreditation today, Seychelles and Zambia can further strengthen their bilateral cooperation.

In this respect, the talks between the Head of State and the newly accredited High Commissioner focused on many areas of mutual interest, including education, health, and other areas where Zambia can share its expertise and help Seychelles in its human resources development programme. They also discussed opportunities to further strengthen cooperation in trade where they both reciprocate the importance for African countries to support one another and further develop in that area.

The Head of State and Mrs. Kasosa also spoke about avenues of cooperation in areas such as air connectivity, and tourism as well as the possibility of the establishment of a General Cooperation Agreement that will set the pace for further cooperation and exchanges between the two countries.

During her visit to State House, High Commissioner Kasosa also held discussions with the Vice-President, Mr. Ahmed Afif.

Zambia and Seychelles established diplomatic relations on 11th March 1998. High Commissioner Kasosa will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Speaking to the local media following the accreditation ceremony, High Commissioner Kasosa confirmed that her country is committed to supporting Seychelles to advance in its human resources development. She said that she is looking forward to a fruitful engagement with Government entities to further discuss the areas of cooperation. She also plans to meet the Zambian diaspora working here in Seychelles.

Also present yesterday morning was the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivienne Fock-Tave, Director General Bilateral Affairs Division, Department of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Lindy Ernesta and Third Secretary at the Department of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Davis Mathiot.