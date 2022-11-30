The new Ambassador for the Republic of Korea to Seychelles, H.E Ambassador Kang Seokhee presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, during a ceremony held at State House yesterday morning.

President Ramkalawan welcomed H.E. Ambassador Kang to Seychelles and congratulated him on his accreditation. The Head of State expressed his satisfaction with the existing longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation between Seychelles and Korea. He expressed hope that the tenure of Ambassador Kang, will bring new dynamism to the relationship, and focus on areas of cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries whilst enhancing the diplomatic relations to new heights.

Discussion between the President and Ambassador Kang centred on possible future cooperation geared towards further strengthening relations in tourism, trade and investments, Information technology, and climate change issues, as well as addressing other international global issues that are of importance for both Seychelles and Korea.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Ambassador Kang highlighted that during the twenty-seven years of diplomatic relations with Seychelles, Korea has maintained a friendly relationship. He noted that the two countries have worked closely in various bilateral corporations as well as in the international arena. Ambassador Kang confirmed his commitment to further enhance and promote the friendship and relations between Korea and Seychelles, as there is great potential for new cooperation.

The Republic of Korea and Seychelles established diplomatic relations on 29th January 1995. H.E. Mr. Kang will be based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Also present yesterday morning was the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivienne Fock-Tave, Director General Bilateral Affairs Division, Department of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Lindy Ernesta, the Honorary Consul for Korea, Mr Conrad Benoiton, and Third Secretary and Desk Officer for the Republic of Korea, Mr. Jean-Luc Louise.