H.E. Dr. Roberto Natali presented his credentials to President Wavel Ramkalawan during an accreditation ceremony held at State House yesterday morning.

Ambassador Natali is the third Italian ambassador to be accredited to Seychelles since diplomatic relations between Seychelles and Italy were established on 29th June 1976.

The Head of State congratulated the new Ambassador on his accreditation which he underlined will provide an opportunity for both Seychelles and Italy to go over the areas of cooperation and identify ways to further strengthen the diplomatic relations.

“Seychelles and Italy share a friendly relationship. I am confident that your accreditation will pave new avenues of cooperation with the prospects to further consolidate the ongoing collaboration and to deepen our engagements,” said President Ramkalawan.

During their meeting, they discussed issues of common interest and areas of possible cooperation such as in combatting maritime crimes related to narcotic traffic, health, commerce, tourism, and training as well as exchanges in specific areas of matters of importance for Seychelles.

Speaking to the local media following the accreditation. Ambassador Natali described his discussion with the Head of State as very friendly where they had an interesting conversation on matters of common interest for both Italy and Seychelles. He noted that he is committed to work with the Government of Seychelles to beef up the bilateral relations with his country.

Ambassador Natali was accompanied at State House by the Honorary Consul for Italy in Seychelles, Mr. Massimiliano Zaccari. The accreditation ceremony was followed by a courtesy call on the Vice-President, Mr. Ahmed Afif.

Also present yesterday morning was the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivienne Fock-Tave, Director General Bilateral Affairs Division, Department of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Lindy Ernesta, the Principal Counsellor, Bilateral Affairs Division, Foreign Affairs Department, Mrs. Johnette Stephen, and Second Secretary and Desk Officer for Western Europe, Bilateral Affairs Division, Foreign Affairs Department, Ms. Zénab Kanté.