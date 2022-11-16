The new High Commissioner of India to Seychelles, H.E. Mr Karthik Pande, presented his letters of accreditation to the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan during a ceremony held at State House yesterday morning.

President Ramkalawan congratulated High Commissioner Pande on his appointment and expressed that he is looking forward to working with the new High Commissioner to further enhance the relationship between the Republic of Seychelles and the Republic of India. The President underlined that India and Seychelles shares a harmonious and vibrant relationship, resulting in a dynamic programme of cooperation in numerous spheres and sectors. From there, he expressed his wish to further boost cooperation between the two countries.

On his part, High Commissioner Pande conveyed the personal greetings of the President of India, H.E. Smt. Droupadi Murmu and his Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Narendra Modi. The High Commissioner reciprocated the importance for India and Seychelles to further reinforces their bilateral relations. He proposed the guidance of the President, and the Government of Seychelles so that avenues for other bilateral cooperation can be identified of mutual benefits for both Seychelles and India.

During the meeting, the Head of State and High Commissioner Pande also discussed some of the pending projects signed between the two countries and the expected time of completion for the way forward.

Also present for the ceremony was the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Department, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave.