H.E. Mr. Michael Lotem was accredited as the new Israeli Ambassador to Seychelles following the formal presentation of his accreditation documents to President Wavel Ramkalawan at State House yesterday morning.

President Ramkalawan welcomed H.E. Ambassador Michael Lotem to Seychelles and congratulated him on his accreditation through which will bring the bilateral corporation between Seychelles and Israel to new heights.

“The Government of Seychelles looks forward to elevating our bilateral corporation to new heights. Israel has a lot to teach us in various sectors and we wish to reaffirm our commitment to strengthen the relationship with Israel. Let your accreditation pave the way to exploring new avenues of collaboration between Seychelles and Israel,” said President Ramkalawan.

Besides reviewing on-going corporation, their discussion centred on areas of potential cooperation including agriculture, food security, innovation, health, tourism, science and technology, investment, and intelligence services. They both emphasized and reciprocate the importance for Seychelles and Israel to deepening the bilateral bonds between the two countries in areas of mutual interests.

On his part, Ambassador Lotem conveyed the commitment of his country to give new dimensions to the cooperation between the two countries.

During his visit to State House, H.E. Mr. Michael Lotem also held discussions with the Vice-President, Mr Ahmed Afif.

Seychelles established diplomatic relations with Israel on 30th June 1992. H.E. Ambassador Michael Lotem will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.

He was accompanied by the Honorary Consul of the State of Israel to the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Robert Stravens, MASHAV Representatives, Mr. Eytan Hatzor, and Attache-Security, Mr. Isaac Eliahu Lior.

Also present was the Director General of Bilateral Affairs Division, Department of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Lindy Ernesta, and the Third Secretary and Desk Officer for Israel, Mr. Jean-Luc Louise.