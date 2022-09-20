The Kingdom of the Netherlands has provided UNFPA Somalia with 2.1 million US Dollars to support the “Accelerated Socio-economic Empowerment of Youth in Somalia” project. The project is part of the European Union (EU) funded Dalbile Youth Initiative.

The Dalbile Youth Initiative promotes a holistic approach to youth empowerment that goes beyond just employability, it fosters an overall enabling environment that improves the lives of Somali youth. This valued financial boost to the project will support the provision of equipment and the construction of youth-friendly spaces across Somalia. These spaces provide opportunities for the youth to engage in peace-building, skills development, income-generation, entrepreneurship, sports and culture.

Niyi Ojuolape, Country Representative for UNFPA Somalia welcomed the new funding, “This new funding demonstrates not just the trust of the Netherlands government and indeed the EU in the capabilities of the Somali youth, but also the impact and success of the project’s activities, thus far. We are committed to ensuring that the Somali youth, especially young girls, have safe spaces to realize their full potential as productive and independent agents of positive change.”

In August 2020, the EU provided 6 Million Euros for the Dalbile Youth Initiative, projected to span over 3.5 years. Since its launch, the project has transformed the lives of 5,000 young people through bootcamps; entrepreneurship, social enterprises, and financial literacy/management training; mentorship programmes; future ready skills and start-up grants.

The project also initiated full-fledged youth friendly spaces in Mogadishu, Hargeisa, Bossaso, and Buhodle. These serve as co-working spaces and provide incubation, research and acceleration services for new start-ups.

Dalbile Youth Initiative partners with the Federal Government of Somalia and Federal Member States. In this project, the EU and the Netherlands are working together in partnership to jointly support sustainable recovery and the achievement of SDGs in Somalia.