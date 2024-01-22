The National Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development (NIGSD), through its African Development Center, convened the first meeting of 2024 via video conference, targeting African elementary school children residing outside Egypt. This session is part of an ongoing series introducing the "Salah, Omnia, and Development Goals" initiative, aimed at fostering awareness of the seventeen UN goals among children across the African continent.

Dr. Sherifa Sharif, Executive Director of the National Institute, emphasized that the "Salah, Omnia, and Development Goals" children's storytelling initiative, tailored for ages 8-12, aligns with the institute's comprehensive plan to raise awareness of UN goals at both local and regional levels. This strategic move significantly contributes to achieving the objectives outlined in Egypt Vision 2030 and Africa's Agenda 2063.

Dr. Hanan Rizk, Director of the African Development Center, highlighted that the workshop provided for children falls under the "Salah, Omnia, and Development Goals" initiative launched in March 2023 from the Library of Alexandria. The initiative employs simplified language suitable for children, encouraging their understanding of sustainable development goals and active participation in their realization.

The bilingual meeting, conducted in both Arabic and English, saw the participation of 28 children from Nigerian schools, accompanied by 4 supervisors. The event aimed to introduce the initiative and outline practical approaches to achieving sustainable development goals.

The National Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development had previously conducted introductory meetings on the "Salah, Omnia, and Development Goals" initiative for Egyptian school children, children with special needs, and African children residing in the Arab Republic of Egypt during the year 2023.