Guided by the Co-Chair of the Open Government Partnership Committee, Mr. Chrystold Chetty, and facilitated by Mr. George Robert, the Legal Director of the Seychelles Human Rights Commission, the participants delved into the intricacies of the approved action plan. Specific emphasis was placed on actions falling under the Transparency and Anti-Corruption pillar. The meeting served as a platform to deliberate on various operational strategies, fostering a collective agreement on the path forward for the development of a National Integrity Coalition platform.

Today marked a significant milestone as key independent state institutions, including the Ombudsman, the Constitutional Appointment Authority, the Anti-Corruption Commission, the Electoral Commission, the Information Commission, the Media Commission, and the Human Rights Commission, convened for their inaugural meeting of the year. This gathering is a direct outcome of the government's decision to establish a coalition of integrity, as outlined in the Open Government Partnership Action Plan for the years 2024-2026, a resolution made during the Cabinet of Ministers meeting last December.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.