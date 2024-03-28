High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria

On 26 March 2024, Tanzania High Commission visited the ongoing Voice of Nigeria (VON) Kiswahili class. The training is organized by the High Commission in collaboration with VON, BAKITA and Tanzanian Diaspora. It is aimed at equipping participants with basic Kiswahili knowledge, in line with the existing MOU between Voice of Nigeria and Tanzania Broadcasting Cooperation.

