The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain condemns the two terrorist bombings that targeted the headquarters of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Mogadishu, Federal Republic of Somalia, which led to the death and injury of dozens.

The Ministry expresses its deep condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, the government and the brotherly Somali people, and its wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured as a result of this heinous act.

It also affirms the position of the Kingdom of Bahrain rejecting terrorism in all its forms, calling for intensifying international efforts to eradicate this dangerous scourge.

