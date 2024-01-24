The Republic of Uganda - Ministry of Foreign Affairs


The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs /International Affairs Hon. Okello Oryem Henry has held a bilateral meeting with the Ambassador of Russia to Uganda, H.E. Vladlen Semivolos at the Ministry Head quarters in Kampala. The ambassador had come to convey a congratulatory message to the President Uganda H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni upon successfully hosting the two summits and assuming the Chairmanship of NAM and G77+China respectively.

