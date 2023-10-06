MEST Africa (https://Meltwater.org/) has announced the extension of applications for the MEST Africa Challenge to ensure broader participation from across the continent. Early-stage technology startups operational in Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Kenya, and South Africa are invited to participate in the competition to showcase their innovative entrepreneurial businesses. Applications are still open and will be accepted until 16th October 2023.

The MEST Africa Challenge provides significant benefits to participating startups. The winner will secure a USD 50,000 equity investment, accelerating their business’ growth. Furthermore, the winner and other exceptional participants will join MEST Africa's global network, opening doors to partnerships, mentorship, and investment opportunities. This platform equips startups to achieve the next level of growth and gain global recognition.

"The enthusiasm and interest we have seen from budding entrepreneurs and prospective applicants across Africa has been truly inspiring. Recognizing this, we have extended the application deadline for the MEST Africa Challenge. This ensures that every innovative startup gets a fair chance to be a part of this transformative journey. We have seen the pivotal impact this challenge has had on past winners, and we are eager to discover the next game-changing startup that will redefine the African tech landscape" said Ashwin Ravichandran, Portfolio Advisor and MEST Africa Challenge Lead.

In 2022, Senegal's dynamic B2B e-commerce startup, Kwely, won the top spot at the MEST Africa Challenge. Over the years, this renowned competition has become a launchpad for standout startups from across the African continent. From Tanzania's Kilimo Fresh and Ghana's groundbreaking OZE to South Africa's tech innovator, Snode Technologies. Not to mention Kenya's Waya Waya and Nigeria's trailblazer Accounteer. The challenge continually showcases the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit of Africa.

Eligibility Criteria for MAC 2023:

- Monthly Recurring Revenue: $5k+

- Funding raised: Cumulative $1M or less

- Years of existence: 3 years and below

- Traction: At least 6 months of recurring revenue

- Founding team: At least 2 founding team members

- Registered in Delaware (This is preferred)

- Demonstrated traction in MAC Markets (Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal)

Don't miss out on this opportunity to showcase your startup and unlock its potential. Apply now https://apo-opa.info/3rL7v4H.

About MEST Africa:

MEST is an African-wide software and entrepreneurship training program, seed fund, and incubator helping to launch technology startups across the continent. Founded in Ghana in 2008 by serial entrepreneur Jorn Lyseggen, MEST is a 12-month program that provides critical skills training in software development, business, and communications to Africa’s burgeoning tech talent. MEST provides seed funding for the best ideas coming out of the program and continues to support the growth and development of its portfolio companies.

To date, MEST has trained over 2000 entrepreneurs from across the continent and funded over 80 startups across industries from Agritech, Fintech, SaaS, eCommerce, Digital Media, and Healthcare amongst others. MEST is fully funded by the Meltwater Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Norwegian company Meltwater; a global leader in social and media intelligence headquartered in San Francisco.