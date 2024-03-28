On 26 March 2024, Mr. Thanabordee Joothong, Charge d'affaires a.i., and Mr. Niwat Apichartbutra, Commercial Attaché, Office of Commercial Affairs, Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, met with Dr. Yousrey Elsharkawi, Chairman of the Egyptian African Businessmen’s Association (EABA), at the EABA Office in Cairo. Dr. Elsharkawi gave a briefing on the work of EABA and the meeting discussed about ways to promote cooperation between the two sides. On this occasion, the Charge d'affaires a.i. and Commercial Attaché also informed the Chairman about Thailand’s proactive economic diplomacy and activities undertaken such as business matching, Thai business delegation visit to Egypt, Thai products in-store promotion, and Thai Food Bazaar.
EABA was established in 2020 and is considered to be one of Africa's leading business associations with representatives in over 19 countries across the continent, such as Egypt, Libya, Kenya, Nigeria, Algeria, Senegal, and South Africa. Moreover, EABA comprises 22 committees ranging from tourism, energy, construction and building to agriculture and food. EABA's mission is to drive transformative change and foster innovation in Africa's business landscape.