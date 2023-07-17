The Maldives and Egypt have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the Field of Diplomatic Training between the Foreign Service Institute, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives and the Institute for Diplomatic Studies, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt. The MOU was signed in the margins of the Second Round of Maldives-Egypt Bilateral Political Consultations, at a ceremony held today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives.

The MoU aims to foster collaboration and exchange of expertise between the two institutes, and promote the development of diplomatic skills and knowledge. The agreement signifies an important step forward in strengthening and enhancing diplomatic capacity-building efforts between the Maldives and Egypt.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Ahmed Khaleel, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Maldives on behalf of the Government of Maldives, and His Excellency Ayman Kamel, Assistant Minister for Asian Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, on behalf of the Government of Egypt.