The problem of inadequate and skewed coverage

Properly exploring, reporting, and understanding any subject, much less an entire country, demands depth, nuance, and a genuine understanding of its context. However, the vast majority of Western mainstream media analyses of Eritrea have rarely delved into these complexities. Instead, they have often been littered with simplistic sound bites that shoe-horn the country into highly generalized and unhelpful black-and-white contexts. This reductionist approach attempts to characterize and explain what are tremendously intricate, complex issues and phenomena (such as decades- or centuries-long histories or processes, migration patterns, national service, regional dynamics, and conflict, among others) in narrow, one-dimensional narratives.

Ultimately, mainstream coverage of Eritrea has long been invariably characterized by tired clichés, nauseating stereotypes, facile assumptions, and gross distortions that fail to provide an even vaguely accurate or reliable account of the country and its objective on-the ground realities.

In addition, it is remarkable – and extremely troubling – that foreign “experts” on Eritrea often lack the fundamental tools to truly understand the country. These individuals are frequently lauded by Western media, organizations, and other institutions despite not speaking any of Eritrea’s languages and, in many cases, never having set foot in the nation. Their assessments are often deeply flawed, yet they continue to be held up as authoritative voices and dominate the discourse. At the same time, thoroughly qualified and highly experienced individuals from Eritrea are rarely looked to for their views or analyses of their own country.

Understanding any country – let alone one with as rich and complex a history as Eritrea – requires listening to its people. When those at the heart of a nation’s progress and development are ignored, any conclusions drawn about that nation are fundamentally incomplete, if not outright misleading and wrong.

Why Eritrea Faces Relentless Scrutiny

The disproportionate negative coverage and treatment of Eritrea is not rooted in genuine concerns about alleged transgressions of international law or violations of principles of justice, democracy, and human rights. Of course, this is not to suggest that Eritrea is without flaws or issues. It is not. Like all others, the country is confronted by myriad significant challenges and pressing concerns. However, these are hardly the primary – or even the minor – reasons for the scale of calumny steadily directed at Asmara, charging it with everything vile and attempting to ostracize and isolate it.

It is clear that if transgressions of international law or violations of high-minded ideals and values were the true, fundamental issue, a long list of other nations possessing far worse records would be singled out first instead of being tolerated with equanimity or even, at times, given tacit approval, if not outright encouragement, by those targeting Asmara. Furthermore, it would further prove that Eritrea is targeted by the absolute and willful lack of balance in terms of errors and angles. Regarding the former, it is widely expected that media and analysts will make errors. But while mistakes are to be expected, they should occur in different directions – occasionally being positive and occasionally being negative. Instead, in reporting about Eritrea, errors tend to lean in only one direction: damaging to the country. When mistakes repeatedly occur and always in the same direction, they stop being mistakes and represent persuasive evidence of deliberate efforts towards a larger agenda. In terms of angles, Western media sensationalize, exaggerate, and solely focus on negative aspects of Eritrea, all the while ignoring relevant challenges and downplaying or completely omitting the far more numerous positive developments in the country.

In addition to geopolitical factors, one of the leading reasons Eritrea is targeted with righteous condemnation is because it has committed the supreme crime: independence and defiance of Western hegemony. It remains proud and unbowed and has long striven to strike a self-reliant path and retain close control of its development agenda. It seeks genuine partnerships with all and fiercely protects its independence and sovereignty. The country’s unwavering commitment to its principles challenges long-held doctrines and orthodoxies espoused by the Western development and aid establishment and their financial architecture.

For those possessed by a messianic conception of themselves as the rulers and saviors of the world, who have long been used to monopolizing control over others’ resources, imposing conditionalities, and firmly holding inordinate influence over the decisions made in developing countries, especially Africa, Eritrea represents a threat. It must be publicly flogged for its impertinence and defiance of Western dictates.

Chomsky’s “rotten apple theory”

Although the fact that Eritrea is young, relatively small, and developing would seem to suggest that it poses no threat, these characteristics, in fact, are among the driving factors behind why it is targeted. As Noam Chomsky’s “rotten apple theory” suggests, the tinier and weaker the country, the more dangerous it is to the interests of powerful nations that have long profited from imposing their will on developing countries. If even a supposedly marginal country can defy the global hegemon, successfully challenge the status quo, and begin to utilize its own limited human or material resources to undertake programs of development geared to the needs of the domestic population, it raises the uncomfortable question for other nations: why not us? Eritrea’s commitment to forging a brighter future—through a commitment to education, health, infrastructure, and social services rooted in equality and social justice—powerfully demonstrates that independence from global economic structures is not only possible but can also be effective. This defiance draws the ire of those who have historically controlled global resources and shaped the international order.

The need for a balanced perspective

For years, the narrative surrounding Eritrea has been rife with distortion and simplification, largely driven by external forces with their agendas. While no country is free from challenges, Eritrea’s defiance of foreign domination and its commitment to self-reliance makes it a target of relentless criticism. By embracing nuance and recognizing the agency of Eritreans to define their future, the world might begin to see Eritrea not as a ”pariah” but as a nation that is boldly navigating its own path in the face of overwhelming external pressure.

Only by listening to Eritrea’s people, understanding their struggles and successes, acknowledging their agency, and respecting their sovereignty can a truly accurate and fair picture of the country emerge.