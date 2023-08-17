On 17 August 2023 in Riga Castle, the President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs, presented a letter of credence to the next Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Latvia to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Andris Razāns.

Since the beginning of his diplomatic career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1992, he has worked at the Political and Western Europe Department and the Nordic Countries Division. Andris Razāns also held the posts of Political Director and Head of the Planning Group, worked at the Latvian Embassies in Denmark and Sweden.

Andris Razāns has served as Ambassador of Latvia to Denmark and the USA, and as non-resident Ambassador to Morocco and Mexico. Since 2019 until present – the Ambassador of Latvia to Belgium.

Andris Razāns has worked as Foreign Affairs Adviser to the President of Latvia, Guntis Ulmanis, and as Foreign Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister Indulis Emsis.

In the course of his career, Andris Razāns has received a number of Latvian and foreign awards and decorations.

Ambassador Razāns has earned his Master’s degree in History at the University of Latvia, as well as broadening his knowledge in study programmes in Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

Andris Razāns succeeds the current Ambassador Ilmārs Breidaks, who has held the post since 2020.