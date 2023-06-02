High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria

On 31 May 2023, the High Commission received Mr. Anord Ayange Msofe from Tanzania National Swahili Council, BAKITA, Mr. Msofe has been deployed by BAKITA to the Tanzania High Commission in Abuja to facilitate Training of Trainers (TOT) program for earmarked Kiswahili instructors, consisting of staff and their spouses as well as the Tanzania Diaspora volunteers.

The training will last for seven days.

