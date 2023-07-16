The Kingdom of Morocco congratulates the incoming Presidency of COP28, in the person of Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates, on the announcement on July 13, 2023, of the Plan for the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), to be held in the United Arab Emirates from November 30 to December 12, 2023, and reiterates its full support for the efforts of the UAE Presidency.
The Kingdom of Morocco, a committed player in multilateral climate action in favor of Africa and on a global level, stands ready to work with the COP28 Presidency towards an ambitious climate commitment, including on the four priority fields defined in the Plan.
The Kingdom of Morocco, which maintains deep fraternal ties with the United Arab Emirates, under the enlightened leadership of the two Heads of State, His Majesty King Mohammed VI and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will spare no effort to contribute actively to the success of COP28.