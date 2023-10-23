The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) (http://ICIEC.IsDB.org), a multilateral credit and political risk insurer and a member of the IsDB Group, is poised to play a prominent role in the highly anticipated 2023 London Sukuk Summit. This year's summit, themed "The Future of Sukuk Innovation through ESG&Green Sukuk - The Mitigation of Risks Against the Backdrop of Volatile Markets," promises to be a significant event for the exchange of groundbreaking ideas and insights within the realm of Islamic capital markets. With a particular emphasis this year on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) considerations, green finance, and risk mitigation, the Summit holds even greater relevance given the current global market volatility.

During the Summit, Mr. Oussama Kaissi, CEO of ICIEC, will deliver a Keynote Address titled "The Importance of Credit Rating&Risk Mitigation Tools for Sukuk Issuance." His speech is anticipated to offer invaluable insights into the pivotal role of credit rating and risk mitigation tools in the dynamic landscape of Sukuk issuance. ICIEC’s profound expertise in the field positions it as a distinguished authority in Islamic finance and risk management.

In addition, ICIEC will host a significant side event titled " Credit Enhancement of Sovereign Sukuk - the Case of ICIEC’s Sukuk Insurance Policy "scheduled for Wednesday, November 1st, 2023, at 13:50 (GMT+1). The panel discussion will address the critical issue of mitigating default risks associated with sovereign Sukuk amidst today's fluctuating financial climate, offering valuable insights given the current unpredictabilities influencing Sukuk's performance.

Mr. Kaissi, stated, "The 2023 London Sukuk Summit is a testament to the ever-evolving landscape of Islamic finance. ICIEC's presence signifies our dedication to advancing Islamic finance and supporting our member states' economic growth and stability. Our innovative product, the 'Sovereign Sukuk Insurance Policy,' is a groundbreaking solution designed to insure sovereign Sukuk issued by ICIEC Member States. It facilitates access to Shariah-compliant financing from international capital markets, thereby supporting the funding of essential developmental projects."

Media Contact:

Mrs. Rania Binhimd

Communication Department

Email: Rbinhimd@isdb.org

Follow us on:

Twitter: https://apo-opa.info/3ZRzpId

Facebook: https://apo-opa.info/3NyE8v3

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.info/3YVxxg9

YouTube: https://apo-opa.info/3Jw5ZZ4

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States, promote intra-OIC trade, and facilitate investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is uniquely the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has delivered a comprehensive suite of solutions and services to the public and private in its 49 Member States and globally. The products' suite includes Documentary Credit Insurance Cover, Credit Insurance Cover, Bank Master Policy, Non-Honouring of Sovereign Financial Obligation, and Investment Insurance Products. ICIEC has maintained for 15 consecutive years an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than US$ 100bn in trade and investment directed to specific sectors - energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture. For more information, visit: http://ICIEC.IsDB.org