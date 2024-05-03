The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) (http://ICIEC.IsDB.org), a Shariah-based multilateral insurer and a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, is delighted to announce a significant insurance agreement with Deutsche Bank AG. This partnership was cemented with the signing of a Non-Honouring of a Sovereign Financial Obligation (NHFSO) insurance policy during the IsDB Group Annual Meeting 2024 in Riyadh. The signing was officiated by ICIEC CEO Mr. Oussama Kaissi and Mrs. Irina Dudkina, Head of Structuring at Deutsche Bank.

The NHFSO Insurance Policy facilitated a EUR 161.4 million financing arrangement by Deutsche Bank for the Government of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, represented by the Ministry of Economy and Finance. This strategic funding is earmarked for the construction of new general and regional hospitals in the cities of Kong and Odienne, significantly boosting the healthcare infrastructure in Côte d’Ivoire.

ICIEC CEO, Mr. Oussama Kaissi, remarked that “the partnership with Deutsche Bank represents a significant advancement in healthcare for Côte d’Ivoire. The strategic financing will facilitate essential infrastructure development and bolster the region's healthcare resilience, exemplifying ICIEC's commitment to fostering sustainable development through impactful collaborations”.

This initiative is part of ICIEC's broader strategy to support vital social infrastructure projects across its member states, promoting sustainable development and enhancing the quality of life for communities through improved healthcare facilities.

Media Contact:

Rania Binhimd

Communication Department

Email: Rbinhimd@isdb.org

Follow us on:

X: https://apo-opa.co/3xZ0397

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/3y6MFzx

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/44n9Wt5

YouTube: https://apo-opa.co/4diTJZZ

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is uniquely the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and parties in its 49 Member States. ICIEC, for the 16th consecutive year, maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. Additionally, ICIEC has been assigned a First-Time AA- long-term Issuer Credit Rating by S&P with Stable Outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than US$ 108bn in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to specific sectors - energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

For more information, visit: http://ICIEC.IsDB.org