The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, is pleased to announce the signing of 13 significant agreements aimed at catalyzing economic development and bolstering private sector growth and initiatives across several member countries in diverse regions across the world.

The signings took place on the third day of the 2024 Annual Meetings of the IsDB Group, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Group’s journey in fostering and promoting economic growth and development of its member countries. The signing of these agreements reinforce ICD's commitment to propelling solidarity and prosperity through strategic partnerships and promoting access to finance and financial inclusion in its member countries.

In a strategic move to promote access to finance in the Republic of Togo, ICD has inked a Letter of Intent for a EUR 20 million Line of Financing Facility with the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (“EBID”). This Facility when disbursed is expected to augment the capacity of EBID to finance a spectrum of private sector projects in common member countries of ICD and EBID in the ECOWAS region, thereby contributing to economic expansion and job creation.

Further, the ICD also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Coris Bank of Togo with the objective of increasing the cooperation between the two institutions and in particular, enhancing the capacity of Coris Bank to develop tailored support and increase its financing to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Togo.

Given the number of its member countries in the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) and its objectives of developing strategic initiatives and partnerships to evaluate investment prospects within the region, the ICD also signed an MOU with the Banque Sahélo-Saharienne pour l’Investissement et le Commerce (BSIC) Group for a proposed USD 30 million Line of Finance Facility. The Facility will be deployed through affiliates of the BSIC Group to finance eligible private sectors enterprises in ICD’s member countries operating within the WAEMU region.

Also, in its effort to support the financial sector in the Federal Republic of Nigeria and The Gambia, the ICD signed two separate MOUs with Jaiz Bank PLC of Nigeria and AGIB Bank Limited of Gambia. In the MOU with AGIB, the Parties agreed to explore further investment in AGIB (the first and only Islamic Bank in Gambia) in joint collaboration with the largest telecom company in Gambia (Q-Cell) to support the Bank’s strategy for local and regional expansion under digital infrastructure and food security programs. Additionally, the Parties will also collaborate in attracting growth capital from other financial institutions to the Bank.

In the MOU signed with Jaiz Bank PLC of Nigeria, the Parties agreed to explore potential investment opportunities through the introduction of Additional Tier 1 Capital (Mudarabah Capital) for the business growth of Jaiz Bank PLC and its regional expansion through ICD’s partnership and networks. Additionally, ICD agreed to consider providing Jaiz Bank with relevant technical and advisory assistance to support its operations through leveraging on ICD’s other partner’s expertise and network across its member countries.

To unlock opportunities in enhancing credit enhancement coverage for Line of Finance facilities in mutual member countries, the ICD also signed an MoU with the Fonds De Solidarite Africain (“FSA”), a multilateral financial institution based in Niger. The objective of this MoU is to explore credit enhancement coverage for ICD’s Line of Finance facilities to eligible financial institutions across its member countries in Africa.

In furtherance of its efforts to advance climate-resilient infrastructure projects across Africa, the ICD and the Africa Finance Corporation (based in Nigeria) also signed an Addendum to an MoU they signed earlier to explore co-investment and financing opportunities in their common member countries especially in infrastructure development and climate resilience projects.

In a bid to provide additional support to private sector enterprises in Bangladesh, ICD also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BD Finance Bangladesh Limited. This MoU aims to provide technical and advisory assistance to BD Finance to support its transition into a fully-fledged Islamic Financial Institution, and to explore potential investment opportunities in Bangladesh.

Further, in ICD’s drive to enhance its partnership and support to financial institutions in the Maldives, the ICD signed an MoU with Maldives Islamic Bank to explore potential investment opportunities (mainly equity investments in the form of Tier 1 capital) within Maldives and in other member countries of ICD.

Still in Maldives, the CD also signed two Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Finance of Maldives to cooperate and to work closely in exploring and identifying investment, financing, advisory services or technical assistance opportunities in Maldives and other member countries of ICD that are of mutual benefit to both parties and will promote sustainable socio-economic development. In particular, through the first MOU, the MoF of Maldives, and/or via government investment agencies or financial institutions, will explore potential co-investment with ICD for establishing an Islamic Bank in the Republic of Uzbekistan. Additionally, both Parties agree to provide required technical assistance to this new Islamic Bank once established in the form of short-term liquidity management, capacity building and support in developing and diversifying its product offerings. In the second MOU, the ICD and the Ministry of Fnance committed to explore potential investment and financing opportunities in infrastructure, aviation, fisheries sectors and other sectors that are priority for the Government of Maldives. In addition, to enhance the efficiency and robustness of the local financial sector, ICD is also looking forward to supporting the sector with Tier 1 Capital investments.

In its efforts to strengthen its partnerships with banks in the GCC region, the ICD signed a Letter of Intent with Al Salam Bank of Bahrain) outlining the intention of the parties for a proposed USD 50 million Line of Finance facility to be provided by ICD to the Al Salam Bank to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Bahrain.

Still in the GCC, the ICD and the National Development Fund of Saudi Arabia, a day earlier, signed an MOU to cooperate and work closely in exploring and identifying Shari’ah compliant investments, financing, advisory services opportunities within infrastructure projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that are of mutual benefit to both Parties and will promote sustainable socio-economic development. Through this MOU the Parties committed to leverage technological advancements and innovations to enhance the efficiency and impact of their joint investments, ensuring that they remain aligned with the latest industry standards and practices. The Parties also agreed to share, and exchange knowledge related to development impact assessment tools and systems and work towards attracting, mobilizing, and channeling private sector and foreign capital for infrastructure projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector is a multilateral development financial institution and a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group. It was established in November 1999 to support economic development in member countries by providing financing for private sector projects, promoting competition and the spirit of entrepreneurship, and encouraging cross-border investments. The Corporation is rated A+ by Fitch, A2 by Moody's, and A- by S&P.

