The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is concerned by the number of people facing crisis levels of hunger in Somalia which is expected to rise from 3.6 million to 4.4 million between October and December this year. The upcoming La Niña phenomenon is expected to further deteriorate conditions, according to a new projection in the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report. The IPC is now the primary mechanism the international community uses to analyze data and arrive at a conclusion regarding the severity of food insecurity in a country.

In addition to below-average rainfall forecasts, previous unpredictable rains from May to June 2024 that reduced crop yields and ongoing conflict and insecurity continue to worsen the hunger situation and malnutrition, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

These conditions have led to increased displacement, disrupted farming, and limited market access, while a predicted rise in disease prevalence and access issues to safe water heighten health risks. Malnutrition rates are projected to rise by 21% compared to last year, with 1.6 million children under five at risk, primarily due to reduced humanitarian support amid funding shortfalls, with the current humanitarian appeal for Somalia only 37% funded.

IRC Somalia is stepping in to support swift, preemptive responses to climate emergencies, aiming to protect vulnerable communities before disasters occur in Baidoa and Galkacyo, two of the regions most at risk from the impending drought. With support from the German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO), the IRC will provide hygiene kits including soap, water filters, and sanitary materials to 600 households (3,600 individuals). It will also implement participatory hygiene promotion campaigns to educate communities on proper handwashing, safe excreta disposal, and safe water handling practices. The IRC will also provide cash assistance to an additional 3,000 households, reaching a total number of 18,000 people.

Richard Crothers, IRC Somalia Country Director said:

“As we confront the alarming prospect of a deteriorating food crisis in the country, we are reminded of the devastating humanitarian crisis we endured the past two years, which brought us to the brink of famine. The combined impact of climate shocks and the rising malnutrition rates among children demands urgent action. We cannot afford to wait.”

The IRC Response in Somalia

The IRC began working in Somalia in 1981 in the aftermath of the Somalia-Ethiopia conflict. While operations have faced several interruptions due to insecurity and civil unrest, the IRC has been operating continuously since 2007. The IRC is active in key areas of concern, including Banadir, Puntland, South-West, Jubaland, and Hirshabelle states, and continues to support families with healthcare for malnourished children, unconditional cash transfers, rehabilitation of boreholes and water sources, and mobile health services to reach deeper into hard-hit areas.