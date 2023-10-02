The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (http://www.ITFC-idb.org) is proud to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol has been recognized as the Islamic Finance Personality of the Year Award 2023 by the Global Islamic Finance Award (GIFA). The prestigious award ceremony took place in Dakar, Senegal, and was presided over by H.E Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, alongside high-level officials, and industry leaders. Every year, the GIFA Awards Committee recognizes institutions and individuals from around the world for their exceptional contributions to the development of Islamic banking and finance.

Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol was bestowed with this remarkable honor in recognition of his outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment to ethical financial practices, promoting global economic growth, and upholding the principles of Islamic finance.

Upon receiving the award, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol expressed his gratitude, stating, "It is an immense honor to receive the Islamic Finance Personality of the Year Award 2023. This recognition underscores the collective efforts of our dedicated team at the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation. We remain committed to ethical financial practices that foster global economic growth while staying true to the principles of Islamic finance. This award is a testament to our unwavering mission to drive positive change, promote inclusivity, and cultivate innovation within the industry. I am grateful for the support of our partners, stakeholders, and the entire Islamic finance community as we continue to chart a path toward a more prosperous and equitable future."

Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol reflected on the ITFC journey and its mission to be a catalyst for trade finance and trade development among OIC member countries and beyond. He highlighted the Corporation's remarkable achievement of providing more than US$70 billion in trade financing since its commencement of business in 2008, supporting key strategic sectors such as agriculture, energy, healthcare, SMEs, and women-owned businesses using Shariah-compliant financing methods.

Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol emphasized ITFC's holistic approach to making an impact on the lives of people in OIC member countries, combining trade finance with trade development interventions, and investing in programs designed to meet the unique development needs of OIC member countries. He acknowledged the countless individuals and organizations empowered by ITFC's initiatives to thrive in the global economy.

Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol declared, "As we look to the future, we are committed to expanding our reach, deepening our impact, and continuing to serve as a catalyst for economic growth and development on our journey of advancing trade and improving lives."

Founded in 2011, GIFA celebrates the achievements of individuals, institutions, and governments in promoting and advocating Islamic banking and finance and ensuring that it remains committed to social responsibility. As the most prestigious award in Islamic finance, GIFA promotes social responsibility, Shari'ah authenticity, and commitment to Islamic banking and finance.

About Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, Chief Executive Officer, ITFC Acting Chief Executive Officer, ICD:

Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol is the CEO of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) and the Acting CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD). He has more than 35 years of experience in Development Banking, serving in a variety of technical and leadership positions across the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group.

Before assuming his current role, Eng. Hani accumulated a wealth of knowledge and experience while holding diverse leadership positions including Deputy CEO of ITFC and Acting Chief Executive Officer at Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) and Director of the IsDB Regional Office in Rabat, Morocco.

Eng. Hani is a Saudi National, who obtained an Associate of Arts Degree from Marymount California University, USA; a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Bluefield State University, West Virginia; and a master’s degree in Engineering Management with honors from George Washington University, USA.

In addition, he obtained several distinctive Executive leadership development programs at Harvard University, USA, and London Business School England among others.

About the International Islamic Trade and Finance Corporation (ITFC):

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving the socioeconomic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided over US$70 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries’ needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity-building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.