Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia (18/4) have evacuated 15 Indonesian citizens to the Safe House at the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum. The 15 Indonesian citizens are a vulnerable group, namely mothers and children, including babies under the age of two.

Using the opportunity for movement when carrying out logistical distribution, the Indonesian Representative brought the 15 Indonesian citizens from the Khartoum region, the majority of whom were families with small children or babies.

The Indonesian Embassy has now set alert status two and prepared the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum as a safe house for Indonesian citizens who are domiciled in Sudan.

Currently, Indonesian citizens are still asked to stay inside their respective homes and not carry out activities outside the home because security conditions are still uncertain. Previously, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum had provided assistance to more than 200 Indonesian citizens affected by the armed conflict.