The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum held a ceremony to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Proclamation of Independence of the Republic of Indonesia which was carried out in a simple but respectful manner at the temporary office of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum in Port Sudan on Thursday (17/8).

The ceremony started at 08:00 WS and was attended by all staff of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum and Indonesian citizens who were in Port Sudan. Also present were invited guests from Indonesian professional workers in Port Sudan.

The Indonesian Ambassador to Khartoum, Mr. Sunarko acted as the Master of Ceremony and Denny Syafruddin acted as the Leader of the Ceremony.

In his address, Ambassador Sunarko invited all staff and Indonesian citizens to celebrate the 78th Indonesian Independence Day and continue the struggle of the nation's founders through real diplomatic work to create an advanced Indonesia.

In addition, Ambassador Sunarko also said that even though the security conditions were not yet conducive in Sudan at the moment, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum was still carrying out its diplomatic mission, especially to protect Indonesian citizens who were still in Sudan.

After the ceremony, Ambassador Sunarko carried out the tradition of dredging the tumpeng as an expression of gratitude for Indonesia's independence and presented it to representatives of Indonesian expatriates in Sudan.

Furthermore, the event continued with a friendly atmosphere, enjoying Indonesian culinary delights and casual conversation with Indonesian citizens at Port Sudan.​​