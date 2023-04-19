Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Khartoum, Sudan


Entering the 4th day of the armed conflict in Sudan, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum on Tuesday (18/4) again prepared and distributed basic food/logistics assistance in the form of indomie, eggs, tea, sugar, cooking oil, mineral water, toiletries, baby needs and others for 30 Indonesian citizens affected by the Sudan war in the Arkaweet area, Khartoum.

This is the 4th aid that is distributed regularly to Indonesian citizens in Sudan.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Khartoum, Sudan.