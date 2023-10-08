The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum on Sunday (8/10) returned to their homeland one Indonesian citizen a.n. Nurbaya (48 years old) from Dompu - NTB, who had previously attempted evacuation from the war area in Khartoum to the Indonesian Embassy Shelter House in Port Sudan.

Nurbaya is an Indonesian citizen who has mixed marriage status with a Sudanese citizen. She and her husband live in the Jabra area, Khartoum, which since the outbreak of the previous war decided not to participate in the evacuation due to family considerations. However, with the widespread armed conflict which continues to this day and threatens safety, Nurbaya asked the Indonesian Embassy for assistance in evacuation.

Furthermore, the Indonesian Embassy in coordination with various parties has attempted evacuation from the conflict area in Khartoum to Wad Madani and then to the city of Port Sudan via land covering a distance of around 900 km.

When sending off Nurbaya's return from Port Sudan, Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko expressed his gratitude that she had been successfully assisted in evacuation from the conflict zone and then returned to her homeland to rejoin her extended family after being separated for more than 8 years.

Nurbaya returned to Indonesia accompanied by officers from the Indonesian Embassy.​