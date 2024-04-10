The Indonesian Ambassador to Sudan, Sunarko and the Indonesian Embassy's working team on Wednesday (10/4) carried out Eid al-Fitr 1445 H prayers at the Al-Noor Mosque, Port Sudan City.
Even though the national situation in Sudan has not fully recovered due to the conflict that has been going on for a year, this has not reduced the interest and enthusiasm of the people in Port Sudan City and other cities to welcome and celebrate Victory Day in a meaningful way.
Hopefully the momentum of Eid al-Fitr 1445 H will be the right time for all of us and the people of Sudan to further strengthen ties and friendship.
Happy Eid Al-Fitr 1445 Hijriyah, Sorry to be born and inner heart.
