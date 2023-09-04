The Heads of State Initiatives for Water and Sanitation, backed by Sanitation and Water For All (SWA), are a global movement to inspire and support the world’s most ambitious and forward-thinking leaders, to achieve a common vision to secure water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

At the launch event at World Water Week in Stockholm in August 2023, representatives from several governments and their development partners announced their national initiatives and shared information about ongoing engagement plans with their Heads of State and Government.

Solid commitments made by such leaders can elevate water, sanitation and hygiene to become a national priority, triggering resources and action from different areas of the government and their partners at a faster pace than otherwise.

To date, 11 countries are developing national water, sanitation and hygiene Heads of State Initiatives: Benin, Ethiopia, Ghana, Honduras, Indonesia, Liberia, Malawi, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Nigeria is supporting and advising these countries in developing their initiatives, as a mentor country.