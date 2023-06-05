His Excellency Joaquim Alberto Chissano, former President of the Republic of Mozambique, arrived in Bissau on June 1, 2023, to lead the 40-member African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) ahead of the June 4, 2023, legislative elections in the Republic of Guinea Bissau.

Upon his arrival, the Head of AUEOM commenced consultations with key stakeholders in the electoral process, including Officials from the Government and the National Electoral Commission. He also engaged with Political Parties contesting, Civil Society Organizations, International Election Observer Missions, and the African Group of Ambassadors in Guinea-Bissau, among others before observing the election of June 4, 2023.

It should be noted that the Head of AUEOM is effectively supported during this Mission by the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye.

During two days of training sessions before being deployed in all regions of the country, the former President Chissano reiterated to the observers that they should remain faithful to the mandate assigned by the African Union by remaining neutral, objective and impartial in all circumstances for a successful election observation mission.

The Head of the AUEOM will issue a preliminary statement on the findings about the electoral process through a press conference on 6 June 2023.