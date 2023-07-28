The Head of Government, Mr. Aziz Akhannouch, arrived on July 27, 2023 in Saint Petersburg, to represent His Majesty King Mohammed VI at the second Russia-Africa Summit.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum opened in St. Petersburg on Thursday, in the presence of heads of state, heads of government and ministers from 49 African countries, according to the Kremlin.

The Moroccan delegation taking part in the Summit also includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, and the Moroccan Ambassador to Russia, Mr. Lotfi Bouchaara.

After a first meeting in 2019 in Sochi, the Russia-Africa Summit aims to strengthen partnerships in the political, economic, scientific, cultural and humanitarian fields.

The official program for the event, which takes place on July 27 and 28, includes "more than 50 sessions and round tables" on a wide range of topics, including energy and food sovereignty.