The signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) under the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) grant financed by the Government of India took place in a short ceremony yesterday at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.

The two MoUs are (1) for the financing of a new access road in upper Petit Paris in the district of Cascade and (2) for the financing of two road access projects, the Adela road of Pointe Larue district and the Bodamyen road of Anse Aux Pins district.

The first MoU was signed by Mr Billy Rangasamy, Minister for Land Use and Housing, and Mr Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism on behalf of the Government of Seychelles and the newly accredited High Commissioner of India, H.E. Mr Kartik Pande on behalf of the Government of India.

The other MoU was signed by Mrs Rose-Marie Hoareau, Minister for Local Government and Community Affairs, and Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism on behalf of the Government of Seychelles and High Commissioner Pande signed on behalf of the Government of India.

In a press conference following the signing of the MoUs, Minister Rangasamy and Minister Hoareau thanked the Government of India for its continuous support in the development of infrastructure in the communities in Seychelles for the benefit of its people.

On his part, High Commissioner Pande stated: "India and Seychelles enjoy warm and cordial relations. India is a trusted development partner of Seychelles and these two MoUs signed today will further consolidate bilateral development cooperation."

The third MoU will be signed by Mr Justin Valentin, Minister for Education and High Commissioner Pande at a later date during the year.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave, and other high officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Lands and Housing and Ministry for Local Government and Second Secretary and Head Chancery of the Indian High Commission Mr Vikram Grewal.