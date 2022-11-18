It is to be recalled that the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) signed a Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) in South Africa with the view to putting an end to the two-year long conflict in Northern Ethiopia.

The African Union Commission Chairperson is to be commended for his visionary leadership in playing an instrumental role in the peace process, thereby fulfilling the union’s motto: “African Solutions to African problems.” The AU will continue to play an important role in the implementation of the Agreement through the High-level Panel and through African experts to monitor the cessation of hostilities.

There has been an outcry from some quarters both from at home and abroad, doubting the execution of the peace agreement. Regardless, the Government of Ethiopia remains committed to ensuring the full implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) in a bid to give peace a chance.

As Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has recently noted, the Government of Ethiopia should be judged not by series of conspiracy theories and rumours but in the demonstration of its commitment to fulfil its promises of implementing the peace agreement.