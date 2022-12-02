It is to be recalled that the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) signed a peace agreement in South Africa on the 2nd of November 2022, ending the two-year-long conflict in northern Ethiopia. This was followed by a declaration of senior commanders of the Government of Ethiopia and the TPLF on the modalities for the implementation of the agreement on 12 November 2022.

Committed to implementing the full contents of the agreement and the declaration, the Government of Ethiopia has initiated the task of familiarising both documents to senior members of the country’s leadership, including presidents of regions, ministers, and various stakeholders. Similarly, the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) briefed the military service members on the implementation process.

Members of the Ethiopian Parliament, the diplomatic corps in Addis Ababa, Ethiopian Ambassadors aboard, and staff of the Foreign Ministry have also been briefed on the contents of the agreement. In a live transmitted question time, H.E. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) addressed members of the Ethiopian parliament and assured them of Government’s commitment to implementing the peace deal. Moreover, the Government issued a directive encouraging civil servants working in media and communication to promote the peace deal.

Ethiopians across the country have overwhelmingly welcomed the peace deal. Many hope that the peace deal will relieve the Government from its preoccupation with conflicts and allow it to focus its attention on the development of the nation and the reconstruction of conflict-affected communities.

Over the week, the Technical Planning Joint Committee which is mandated to outline the details of the disarmament of the Tigray armed combatants has assumed its functions. The Joint Committee is expected to finalize its duties in the next few days. Indeed, the Government of Ethiopia continues to commit itself to the full implementation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement.