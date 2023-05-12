H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, the Minister of International Cooperation on behalf of the Government of Egypt, together with Ms. Elena Panova, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Egypt on behalf of the United Nations Country Team in Egypt, signed an agreement on 9 May 2023.

The Government of Egypt and the United Nations signed the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) (https://apo-opa.info/3O8ZzDr) to support and reaffirm the commitment between both parties towards their shared vision for Egypt.

Through incorporating both national development goals as well as the SDGs and aligning with the agreed upon four strategic priorities, the UNSDCF is an instrument that provides guidance and a strategic direction to achieve sustainable development. Focusing on five primary development pillars which are people, planet, prosperity, governance in addition to women and girls, the UNSDCF has adapted these pillars into all aspects of the partnership as development would not be achieved without recognizing their importance and value. Emphasizing strategic priorities are essential as they represent various dimensions required for sustainable development. Through the evaluation of national priorities, which have been adapted and further developed from the previous United Nations Partnership Development Framework 2018-2022, this document recognized national priorities translated to strategic priorities through the UN’s competitive advantage.

This Signing Ceremony serves as a declaration of the commitment of the United Nations Country Team in Egypt and the Government of Egypt towards the UNSDCF strategic priorities and outcomes. Significant progress to be made by 2027 towards sustainable development will be determined using various performance indicators and targets through the collaboration between UN agencies, government partners and relevant stakeholders. The UNSDCF promotes accountability and aims to increase transparency regarding the development efforts taking place in Egypt.

The Minister of International Cooperation H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat said, “the Egypt – UNSDCF 2023-2027 reflects a clear sign of country ownership and inclusivity in its design, given the series of consultations held with many ministries, national entities, private sector, NGOs, think tanks and development partners, paving way for a new phase of the country’s long-standing partnership with the UN. Incorporating national strategies and goals, and in line with the SDGs, the new framework sets a special focus on diverse, but interlinked, priorities including social protection, inclusive development, climate resilience, transparency and the socioeconomic empowerement of women. I look forward to the successful implementation of this framework in the years ahead with the UN RC office and agencies.”

Elena Panova, the UN Resident Coordinator in Egypt mentioned “Today the UN in Egypt signed the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for the next five years with the Government of Egypt. This is the main strategic instrument to guide UN support to deliver the SDGs in Egypt. The Cooperation Framework is anchored in national development priorities and Egypt’s Vision 2030. Now is the time for action to fulfill the promise of the SDGs to leave no one behind. The UN will forge partnerships and mobilize the full range of its assets from analysis, to policy advice, to direct assistance to those in need.”