The 4th Ordinary Session of the Specialized Technical Committee on Transport, Transcontinental and Interregional Infrastructure, and Energy is taking place in Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania from 12-15 September 2023 on the theme “Accelerating Infrastructure to Deliver on the AU Agenda 2063 Aspirations.” During this meeting, the ECA delegation is represented by Robert, Lisinge, Monga Mehlwana and Yohannes Hailu from the Private Sector Development and Finance Division to partake in deliberations related to the Transport and Energy sectors.

Following the technical meetings on Transport and Energy, the STC-TTIIE adopted the Zanzibar Declaration as a Ministerial declaration. The Zanzibar Declaration underscores “WE, the Ministers in charge of Transport and Energy, meeting in Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania from 12 – 15 September 2023, in the Fourth Ordinary Session of the Specialized Technical Committee on Transport, Transcontinental and Interregional Infrastructure, and Energy, organized by the African Union Commission (AUC) in collaboration with the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) to consider policies and strategies for Accelerating Infrastructure to Deliver on the AU Agenda 2063 Aspirations.”

The Zanzibar Declaration adopted the AUC and ECA Continental Regulatory Framework to Crowding-in Private Sector Investment in Africa’s Electricity Markets as an instrument to fast-track private sector investment participation in Africa’s electricity markets. The Declaration also called on ECA and partners to develop a continental energy security policy framework as called for by the 41st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and an Energy Security Index and Dashboard to track advancements in achieving Africa's energy security.

The STC-TTIIE acknowledged the efforts by ECA to support Member States in coordinating Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) with development partners and the establishment of the African School of Regulation (ASR) as a pan-African centre of excellence to enhance the capacity of Member States on energy regulation.

The Zanzibar Declaration requested the ECA and partner institutions to further act in the following areas:

The AUC, in collaboration with AUDA-NEPAD, ECA, AfDB, RECs, Africa Transport Policy Programme (SSATP), and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat to implement the roadmap on the comprehensive and integrated regulatory framework on road transport in Africa. ECA, in collaboration with AUC, to identify innovative practices and initiatives that emerged in the aviation industry in Africa during the COVID-19 pandemic and propose ways of sustaining such practices, including the development of smart airports with digital solutions for improved aviation security facilitation and environmental protection. ECA, in collaboration with AUC, to establish mechanisms for systematic implementation, monitoring and evaluation of continental strategies for a sustainable recovery of the aviation industry. The AUC, AUDA-NEPAD, AfDB and UNECA to engage with development partners and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) to mobilize resources for projects preparation and implementation of PIDA-PAP 2 projects. ECA and AUC, in collaboration with partners, to coordinate PPP initiatives to avoid duplication of efforts and strengthen complementarity. The AUC and ECA to work with continental, regional and specialized institutions to support the design and implementation of programmes, courses, and capacity development initiatives of the African School of Regulation (ASR) to support the implementation of the African Single Electricity Market and Continental Power System Master Plan. The AUC to work with AUDA-NEPAD, AfDB, ECA and RECs, respective power pools, regional regulatory bodies, and relevant stakeholders to design continental mechanisms for regulating and coordinating electricity trade across power pools. AUDA-NEPAD, AUC, AFREC, ECA, AfDB, Power pools and development partners to comprehensively assess local manufacturing of renewable energy technologies and beneficiation of critical minerals for battery manufacturing. ECA and AFREC to accelerate the implementation of the Energy4Sahel Project to improve the deployment of off-grid technologies and clean cooking in the affected Member States.

During the Ministerial segment opening statement, Mr. Robert Lisinge, Acting Director of the Private Sector Development and Finance Division, stated, "Over the next ten years, energy transition and security are paramount issues that present key challenges and opportunities to transform the continent. Furthermore, AfCFTA offers a great opportunity for infrastructure development on transport and energy. ECA's work in this area demonstrates such investment opportunities. Digitization and artificial intelligence also offer great opportunities for the efficient operation of infrastructure. Finally, we must address barriers to private sector investment participation as the requirements of continental infrastructure development and the aspirations of Agenda 2063 and Agenda 2030 far exceed current levels of public sector investment. Creating conducive policy and regulatory environments for effective private sector participation will therefore be a crucial area of action in the near future.”