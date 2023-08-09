The European Union (EU) is making an initial disbursement of 6.6 billion FCFA (or 10 million euros) under its youth budget support programme. On this occasion, the Ambassador of the European Union (EU) in Senegal, Mr. Jean-Marc PISANI, met with the Minister of Finance and Budget, Mr. Mamadou Moustapha BA, to discuss the support provided by the EU for Senegalese youth.

This budget support program, signed in December 2022 for a period of three years, with a budget of 46 billion FCFA in donations (or 70 million euros), supports structural reforms in the areas of employment and vocational training for the benefit of young Senegalese men and women. This will help develop economic opportunities in Senegal. This budget support is part of the European Union's "Global Gateway" strategy, which promotes trade and economic and social prosperity in African countries, which strengthens connectivity and infrastructure between African countries and the links between Africa and Europe. In the specific case, this program promotes macroeconomic and budgetary stability in Senegal, by providing budgetary resources in the form of grants, while supporting essential reforms for youth-related policies.

Youth occupies a priority place within the EU-Senegal partnership. All of the EU's actions promote concrete opportunities enabling young Senegalese women and men to take their place now in society and to participate in the emergence of their country, in particular through the private sector.

Budget support disbursements go hand in hand with the implementation of reforms stemming from national policies, in particular the Emergency Program for Youth Employment and Socio-economic Integration (“Xeyu Ndaw Gni”).

More concretely, the program supports, throughout its duration, the following actions:

In terms of employment, the development and implementation of policies for the reintegration of young people out of employment and the education system;

In terms of economic governance, the reform of the law on the declaration of assets and the establishment of the financial prosecutor's office;

Regarding the participation of young people in public life, the inclusive development of a youth strategy or the strengthening of representative bodies and the participation of young people in public policies;

Concerning the condition of girls, the reform of the children's code or the fight against all forms of gender-based violence.

As part of its support for young people, the EU also supports various projects carried out by civil society and youth organizations, thus promoting a framework for regular consultations with these associations around the priorities of the EU-Senegal partnership. Finally, with a view to the organization of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal, Team Europe is committed to financing and implementing a support program for quality vocational training, which takes takes into account the needs of the labor market, and which offers integration paths, in the company and through entrepreneurship.

The EU Ambassador to Senegal said: "Youth is the strength of Africa and Senegal: supporting Senegalese youth, offering them employment and vocational training opportunities, is today at the heart of of our partnership with Senegal, because the integration of young people into the labor market is essential for a dynamic, prosperous and inclusive society".