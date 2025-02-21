The European Union deployed an Election Follow-up Mission (EU EFM) to the Republic of Kenya from 2 February to 1 March 2025, to assess progress made in the electoral reform process and the implementation status of the recommendations made by the EU Election Observation Mission 2022 (EU EOM 2022). This EU EFM is headed by Mr Ivan Štefanec, former Chief Observer of the EU EOM 2022 and former Member of the European Parliament.

The EU EFM appreciates very good relations and friendly atmosphere during meetings with a large number of interlocutors in the electoral process, including the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), relevant state institutions, political parties, civil society, media representatives and development partners. On 20 February, the mission organised a roundtable meeting of electoral stakeholders, where participants discussed the progress made so far in implementing the EU EOM 2022 recommendations and the current status of electoral reform.

In a press conference held today in Nairobi, Mr Štefanec said: “There is some positive movement in certain areas, as discussions on electoral reforms have commenced. We noted however a lack of tangible progress in the implementation of the recommendations offered by the EU EOM in 2022. Most of our interlocutors agreed on the urgency for an independent and fully functioning Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission well ahead of the next elections.”

The EU EOM in 2022 made 21 recommendations, including seven priority ones based on observations, analysis and discussion with various stakeholders. These recommendations included, among others, providing sufficient funds to the IEBC for continuous voter education, implementing improvements in electoral technology through regular audits and stakeholder consultation, operationalising the Election Campaign Financing Act to regulate campaign expenditures effectively, detailing the legal definition of hate speech in line with international human rights obligations, removing sections 22 and 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, and establishing clear procedures for managing staff and the flow of information at tallying centres to increase the consistency and efficiency of the electoral process.

Mr Ivan Štefanec noted: "The delay in appointing new IEBC commissioners has effectively postponed pending by-elections and the boundaries delimitation, halted continuous voter registration, and compromised the overall preparations for the 2027 elections. It is essential that the IEBC is reconstituted without further delays and has adequate and timely allocated funding to prepare for the 2027 elections".

Mr Štefanec highlighted the importance of making it possible for all citizens to register as voters, exercise their right to vote and stand as candidates, in line with Kenya’s international and regional commitments. He stressed the need to build trust in IEBC’s work, strengthening its independence, ensuring transparency in the electoral process, while fostering inclusion and cooperation among electoral stakeholders.

Concluding the press conference, Mr Štefanec reaffirmed that the EU and Member States will continue to advocate for electoral reforms in Kenya.

A comprehensive final report of the EU Follow-up Mission will be published in the coming months.

The Final Report of the EU EOM of 2022 can be found at:

https://www.eeas.europa.eu/sites/default/files/documents/EU_EOM_Kenya_2022_EN.pdf