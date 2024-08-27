The EU has released an additional allocation of €35 million for humanitarian assistance to West Africa, as the region continues to face a dire humanitarian situation. Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Mauritania, the Gulf of Guinea coastal countries and Nigeria are affected by food insecurity and displacement, caused by growing political instability, persisting and intensifying conflicts and generalised violence.

The funding will help meet the emergency needs of the most vulnerable people, especially in the areas of food assistance, nutrition, health, water, sanitation, shelter and protection.

In particular, the funding will be dedicated to humanitarian partners working in Burkina Faso (€10 million), Mali (€8 million), Niger (€8 million), Mauritania (€1 million), Nigeria (€5 million), and the countries in the Gulf of Guinea (€3 million).

This additional funding brings the total EU aid to these countries to €160.6 million this year.

Background

West and Central Africa, one of the poorest and most fragile regions in the world, is facing a multiplicity of humanitarian crises, driven by conflict, insecurity and climate change. This humanitarian situation has led to unprecedented forced displacements, acute food insecurity and acute malnutrition. Widespread violence and violations of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) reduce the space for the delivery of humanitarian aid. In Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali, spreading violence and constraints in terms of access are hampering the delivery of assistance in many areas leaving millions of people with limited or no assistance. The conflict spillover towards coastal countries (Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana and Togo) is progressing, generating insecurity, forced displacements and growing humanitarian needs. In Mauritania, 10% of the population is facing food insecurity, while in Nigeria the very volatile security situation in the Northeast and the Northwest leads to new and ongoing forced displacements, requiring multi-sectoral support. The Northeast and Northwest regions of Nigeria are also affected with a significant spike in the number of malnourished children, while the 2024 lean season is expected to be the most severe over the last seven years.