From 17 to 19 October 2024, a delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) took part in the 10th REBRANDING AFRICA FORUM in Brussels, Belgium, on the theme of ‘Building Africa Together’. The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY was represented at this important meeting by H.E Mrs Damtien TCHINTCHIBIDJA, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission and Commissioner Massandjé TOURE-LITSE.

The aim of the 10th Rebranding Africa Forum was to get Africa’s political and economic players thinking about how they can work together to rebuild the Africa we now call ‘the continent of the future’. For three days, the debates focused on the continent’s current assets and challenges for an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, led by its own citizens, guaranteeing access to healthcare and basic social services for all, and representing a dynamic force on the world stage.

ECOWAS took part in several panels at the Rebranding Africa Forum, including the panel on ‘Building Africa Together – The Africa We Want’, where ECOWAS’s key priorities for a prosperous Africa were presented by H.E. Ms Damtien TCHINTCHIBIDJA, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission.

In her speech, the Vice-President of the Commission reviewed the major achievements of ECOWAS, notably the free movement of people and goods, the scheme to liberalise business within the ECOWAS zone, the regional electricity market led by the West African Power Pool, and the major road project along the Abidjan-Lagos corridor. H.E. Mrs TCHINTCHIBIDJA also laid particular emphasis on ECOWAS investments in the development of human capital, especially for young people and women, as well as the regional initiatives supported by ECOWAS, such as the food reserve of the Regional Agriculture and Food Agency (ARAA), humanitarian support for Member States and the development of renewable energy projects.

Also taking part in this first panel were Ms Diéné KEITA, Under-Secretary of the United Nations and Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Mr Serge EKUÉ, President of the West African Development Bank (BOAD) and Mr Sidi ould TAH, President of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA).

The issue of developing agribusiness and value chains in the ECOWAS region was the focus of a presentation made on Friday 19 October 2024 at the 10th Rebranding Africa Forum in Brussels, Belgium, by Commissioner Mas-sandjé TOURE-LITSE, who oversees Economic Affairs and Agriculture at ECOWAS.

In her presentation, Commissioner TOURE-LITSE highlighted the efforts made by ECOWAS to support Member States and regional stakeholders (producer organisations and the private sector) in promoting resilient agri-business systems and inclusive value chains, in particular the regional agricultural policy (ECOWAP), industrial policy and trade policy.

According to Commissioner TOURE LITSE, the aims of these measures are to ensure food security and sovereignty for the population, promote rewarding and remunerative jobs for young people and women, and facilitate regional integration and integration into the international market for products from the region.

The 10th edition of the Rebranding Africa Forum ended with the discovery of the theme proposed for the 11th edition: ‘The challenges of artificial intelligence for Africa’, followed by a series of Master Classes and an Awards ceremony.