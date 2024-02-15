The East African Community Competition Authority (the EACCA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rwanda’s Inspectorate, Competition and Consumer Protection Agency (RICA) to strengthen cooperation between the two authorities in the advancement of competition policy and law in the East African Community. The signing took place on the sidelines of the EAC Stakeholder Merger Workshop held in Kigali on 12-13 February, 2024.

The MoU will ensure that implementation of EACCA and RICA mandates and activities will foster joint efforts in addressing competition and consumer protection matters while enhancing regional integration and cross-border trade.

The MoU sets out modalities for a wide range of collaborative initiatives through which the two institutions will cooperate and coordinate their activities in regard to cross-border competition and consumer protection matters in the region.

Making her remarks during the signing ceremony, Ms. Lilian Mukoronia, the Registrar of the East African Competition Authority noted that the development of the cooperation framework has been a journey and expressed her gratitude to RICA for the effort and cooperation made towards this achievement.

She noted that such cooperation frameworks enable information sharing with Partner States in handling competition enforcement and advocacy issues while working together to create efficient markets in the Community.

Ms Mukoronia expressed her commitment to the partnership in addressing common competition challenges and implementing the EAC strategy of developing a vibrant competitive Common Market that works for all citizens of East Africa.

“It is important to foster a regulatory environment that supports fair competition, innovation and the protection of consumer rights in the community”,

On her part, Ms. Beatrice Uwumukiza the Director General of RICA underscored RICA’s commitment to closely work with EACCA to keep developing capacity in competition and consumer protection matters, “This cooperation framework provides a structured approach to collaboration in addressing challenges of the globalized market place and cross border issues that often require concerted efforts”,

She affirmed RICA’s determination to work hand in hand with the EACCA to bring to life the cooperation initiatives outlined in the MoU.