High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria


As a gesture of goodwill, friendship and cooperation, on November 1st. 2023, the East African Community Ambassadors' Group in Abuja, teamed up to bid farewell to their outgoing colleague, H. E. Amb. Dr. Benson Alfred Bana, who is returning to Tanzania after a successful tour of duty in Nigeria.

At the same time the group seized the opportunity to welcome to the group H. E. Christophe Bazivamo, the new High Commissioner of Rwanda to Nigeria.

