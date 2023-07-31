ITW Africa, the leading platform for digital infrastructure and connectivity professionals, is set to unlock immense opportunities within the African market. This highly anticipated event will bring together industry leaders, decision-makers, and experts to explore the vast potential of Africa's digital infrastructure and connectivity landscape.

Africa, with its rapidly growing population and advancing connectivity, offers an abundance of untapped opportunities. ITW Africa aims to bridge the gap between businesses, fostering collaborations and facilitating partnerships that will drive the continent's connectivity revolution.

At ITW Africa, attendees can expect a multitude of benefits, including:

Networking and Collaboration: ITW Africa provides a unique platform to connect with key players across the entire supply chain. By fostering meaningful connections, attendees can explore potential partnerships, expand their networks, and tap into new markets. Strategic Insights: Leading experts and visionaries from the digital infrastructure value chain will share their insights into the evolving African market. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge about emerging trends, market dynamics, and growth drivers, enabling them to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition. Business Opportunities: ITW Africa offers a thriving marketplace where carriers, data centres, content providers, cloud services, finance professionals, and satellite providers can showcase their offerings. This facilitates trading opportunities and creates an environment conducive to business development and expansion. Thought Leadership: Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in thought-provoking discussions and gain valuable perspectives from industry leaders. There will also be opportunities to explore pressing commercial topics, the changing nature of the industry, and the challenges and opportunities unique to the African market. International and Regional Partnerships: ITW Africa serves as a catalyst for consolidation and collaboration within the sector. The event provides a platform for international and regional players to forge strategic partnerships, fostering growth and innovation within the African connectivity landscape.

"ITW Africa is excited to bring together industry leaders, experts, and businesses from across the globe to unlock the immense potential of Africa's connectivity and digital infrastructure market," said Chris Davison, Senior Producer at ITW Africa. "We believe that by fostering collaborations and facilitating knowledge exchange, ITW Africa will drive the digital transformation of the African continent and propel businesses to new heights."

Event Details:

Date: 12 – 14 September

Location: Radisson Blu, Upper Hill, Nairobi, Kenya

For more information, visit https://apo-opa.info/3Yhgxm8. Join us at ITW Africa and be part of the journey towards unlocking Africa's connectivity potential.

Press Contact:

Rosie Carr

Marketing Manager

Rosie.carr@delinian.com

About ITW Africa:

ITW Africa is the premier platform for telecoms and connectivity professionals seeking to unlock the immense opportunities within the African market. By bringing together industry leaders, decision-makers, and experts, ITW Africa aims to foster collaborations, drive innovation, and accelerate Africa's digital transformation.