Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are investigating a suspected case of Ebola virus disease, in the country’s eastern province of North Kivu. The country’s National Institute of Biomedical Research (INRB) is in the process of testing samples to determine if the patient contracted Ebola.

The suspected case is a 46-year-old woman who died on 15 August 2022 in Beni, a town located in North Kivu. The case received care at the Beni Referral Hospital, initially for other ailments, but subsequently, exhibited symptoms consistent with Ebola virus disease.

“While the analysis is ongoing, WHO is already on-the-ground supporting health officials to investigate the case and prepare for a possible outbreak,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa.

WHO staff are working with health authorities to identify anyone who came in contact with the suspected case and monitor their health. WHO will also work to ensure proper infection prevention and control measures are in place, that treatment can be made available for those who need it, and to raise awareness about Ebola among local communities.