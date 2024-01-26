U.S. Embassy in Gabon


The Consular Section hosted a roundtable with heads of protocol from Government of Gabon ministries. Discussion centered around streamlined visa procedures for official and diplomatic travel to the Unted States. These new processes will lead to greater mutual understanding between the United States and Gabon giving host government officials greater opportunity to experience U.S. institutions and culture firsthand.

